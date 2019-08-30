TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Reaches $12.85 After 7.00% Up Move; INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES (INND) Shorts Down By 43.07%

INNERSCOPE HEARING TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:INND) had a decrease of 43.07% in short interest. INND’s SI was 7,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 43.07% from 13,700 shares previously. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0201. About 171,959 shares traded. InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.47% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $12.85. About 605,529 shares traded. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has risen 34.58% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical VIV News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND NAMES; 25/04/2018 – Telefonica Brasil misses quarterly profit estimates; 12/03/2018 – Telefonica to Invest $8.13 Bln in Brazil by 2020; 03/04/2018 – ECB sells Telefonica bond after spotting 2-year-old error; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE ITS STRATEGY AS ANNOUNCED AT CAPITAL MARKET DAY IN FEBRUARY; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone-Liberty deal would create cable monopoly – Telefonica Deutschland; 10/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Telefonica Brasil to expand ultra-fast broadband to 20 new cities; 23/05/2018 – Telefonica Deutschland Falls for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Slump; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telefonica Europe’s Proposed Hybrid ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING CHAIRPERSON OF BRD RESIGNSThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $20.86 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 30 by Barchart.com. We have $13.75 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:VIV worth $1.46B more.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. provides marketing and advertising services for the retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company has market cap of $3.67 million. The firm offers a range of services in the areas of advertising/marketing, customer relationship management, public relations, and specialty communications. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides consulting services, including store set-up, customer relations management, and sales techniques.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $20.86 billion. The Company’s fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. It has a 9.2 P/E ratio. The firm also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services.

