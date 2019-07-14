TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Shorts at BORREGAARD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (BRRDF) Lowered By 3.61%

Analysts expect TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to report $0.19 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 32.14% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. VIV’s profit would be $306.87M giving it 18.38 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A.’s analysts see -9.52% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 1.32M shares traded. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) has declined 5.35% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.78% the S&P500. Some Historical VIV News: 05/04/2018 – Ofcom: Telefonica UK Won all 40 MHz of 2.3 GHz Spectrum Available for GBP205.9 Mln; 25/04/2018 – ANATEL DECIDES NOT TO SIGN AGREEMENT WITH TELEFONICA BRASIL; 27/03/2018 – Venezuela Mobile Market Report 2018-2022 with Corporacin Digitel, Telefonica, Movistar, and Telecomunicaciones Movilnet Covered – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO PURSUE ITS STRATEGY AS ANNOUNCED AT CAPITAL MARKET DAY IN FEBRUARY; 10/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Telefonica Brasil to expand ultra-fast broadband to 20 new cities; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2 Rating To Telefonica’s Proposed Undated Hybrid Securities; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL REGULATOR SAYS NOT PURSUING TELEFONICA BRASIL TAC ACCORD; 25/04/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING CHAIRPERSON OF BRD RESIGNS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND O2Dn.DE SAYS REITERATES ITS COMMITMENT TO DIVIDEND GROWTH OVER THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS; 13/03/2018 – REG-CORRECTION: Telefonica BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice

BORREGAARD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) had a decrease of 3.61% in short interest. BRRDF’s SI was 16,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.61% from 16,600 shares previously. With 41,700 avg volume, 0 days are for BORREGAARD ASA ORDINARY SHARES NORWAY (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)’s short sellers to cover BRRDF’s short positions. It closed at $10.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Telef??nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate clients in Brazil. The company has market cap of $22.56 billion. The Company’s fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The firm also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services.

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and markets biomaterials, biochemicals, and biofuels in Norway, rest of Europe, Asia, America, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It operates through three divisions: Performance Chemicals, Specialty Cellulose, and Other Businesses. It has a 17.25 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment provides lignin binding and dispersing agents for use in a range of end market applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries, as well as trades in chemicals related to lignin products.