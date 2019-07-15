Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Touches $278.30 High on Jul, 15; Krensavage Asset Management Has Decreased Its Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) Stake

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) stake by 10.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX)’s stock rose 3.48%. The Krensavage Asset Management Llc holds 3.97 million shares with $23.87 million value, down from 4.46 million last quarter. Rti Surgical Hds Inc now has $314.80 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.26. About 13,772 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has risen 5.78% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTl’s Slmmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 01/05/2018 – RTI to Host First East Coast User Conference in Boston, Bringing Together Experts Building the Future of the Industrial Interne; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 17/04/2018 – IRB INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPERS -CBI REPORT EXONERATES CO’S OFFICIALS FROM INVOLVEMENT IN MATTER ABOUT MURDER OF RTI ACTIVIST IN MAHARASHTRA; 11/04/2018 – RTI Surgical® Showcases SImmetry® System Data and TETRAfuse® 3D Technology at ISASS 2018; 09/05/2018 – RTI CEO Authors eBook “The Rise of the Robot Overlords: Clarifying the Industrial IoT”; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 14/05/2018 – RTI International Announces Co-Investment with NovaQuest Capital Management in Research Technology Company Clinical Ink

The stock of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) reached all time high today, Jul, 15 and still has $295.00 target or 6.00% above today’s $278.30 share price. This indicates more upside for the $10.09B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $295.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $605.10 million more. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $278.3. About 40,052 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Needham.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Henry Singleton Would Love Twilio Stock – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Teledyne Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Webcast Details – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 EPS, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $80.09M for 31.48 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.08 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $2.26M was sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W. $1.35M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares were sold by Bobb George C III. $1.83 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares were sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT. The insider DAHLBERG KENNETH C sold $1.39M. 10,030 shares were sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID, worth $2.26M.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.09 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 30.2 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase Communications has invested 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 43,495 are held by Smith Graham Invest Advsr Limited Partnership. 18,988 are held by Gotham Asset Limited Co. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 1,666 shares. 9,350 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 35,202 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life owns 23,846 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Llc holds 0% or 1,752 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Lc owns 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 157,370 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5,549 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 8,400 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc owns 3,780 shares. 1,283 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust Co has invested 0.04% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank De accumulated 0% or 4,370 shares. United Automobile Association has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 10,112 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 15,815 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability reported 202,320 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 735,308 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rock Springs Lp owns 0.45% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 1.95 million shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) or 269,078 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc invested in 0% or 106,983 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co invested 0.13% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Jpmorgan Chase Co owns 15,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt Inc has 419,051 shares. Bessemer Gru reported 1,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 4.81 million shares. Millennium Limited Liability owns 56,379 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).