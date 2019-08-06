Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shareholder Legal & General Group Plc Lowered Stake by $1.18 Million as Share Value Rose; Iowa State Bank Maintains Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 5,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 90,903 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44 million, down from 95,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $6.95 during the last trading session, reaching $289.02. About 111,351 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 11.29M shares traded or 12.58% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teledyne Completes Acquisition of the Gas and Flame Detection Business of 3M – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taking A Look At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based M&T Bank has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Moreover, Bluecrest Capital Mgmt has 0.14% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Ameritas Inv has 10,645 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ci Invs invested in 2,683 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 13,346 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested in 5,384 shares or 0% of the stock. Bowen Hanes And Inc owns 251,150 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Co reported 16,500 shares. Ferguson Wellman reported 3,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 9,965 shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 5,535 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Motco holds 0.08% or 3,386 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corp holds 37 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0.01% stake.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 2,626 shares to 39,883 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 353,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04 million for 28.56 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.