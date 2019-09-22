Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shareholder Geode Capital Management Increased Holding by $4.49 Million as Share Value Rose; Martin Currie LTD Increases Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 218.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 185,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 269,709 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, up from 84,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 21.40 million shares traded or 78.00% up from the average. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Six Classes of GCCFC 2007-GG9; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Subscriber Uptick Tops Estimates, Easing Growth Concerns; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 16,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 418,993 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.75M, up from 402,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $318.8. About 168,659 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 2,793 shares to 707,855 shares, valued at $201.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp by 47,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.44 million shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1.

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 66,209 shares to 26,876 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 51,827 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,039 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.