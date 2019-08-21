Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Reaches $305.14 52-Week High; GENOMA LAB INTERNATIONAL SAB DE CV ORDIN (GNMLF) Shorts Increased By 10.76%

The stock of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) hit a new 52-week high and has $332.60 target or 9.00% above today’s $305.14 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $11.10B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. If the $332.60 price target is reached, the company will be worth $999.09 million more. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $305.14. About 35,674 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 31.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$290, Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teledyne receives $22M Navy contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Taking A Look At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) A Financially Strong Company? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies has $32800 highest and $248 lowest target. $296.50’s average target is -2.83% below currents $305.14 stock price. Teledyne Technologies had 7 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Jfs Wealth Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 180 shares. 39,284 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Ing Groep Nv owns 5,549 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Interest Gru Ltd Liability Partnership reported 11,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group holds 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 13,868 shares. Scout Invs holds 0.18% or 36,472 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated owns 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,191 shares. Moreover, Sg Cap Management Limited Liability has 3.53% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 81,663 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 47,136 shares. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation, Texas-based fund reported 1,450 shares. Moreover, Highland Cap Management L P has 0.02% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 1,400 shares. 16,283 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 1,132 shares.