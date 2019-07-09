Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holder State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Boosted Its Stake by $446,040; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Holder Indus Capital Partners Decreased Its Position by $71.30 Million

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 50.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 1,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,631 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 3,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $272.7. About 58,521 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $435.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $168.5. About 9.45M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Last year, Alibaba upped its stake in the Singapore-based firm from 51 percent to 83 percent; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba recruitment message describes female workers as ‘goddesses’; 03/05/2018 – The listing could reportedly raise $10 billion and value the company at $100 billion, making it one of the largest IPOs since Alibaba in New York in 2014; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 24/04/2018 – Chinese tech giants, government under fire for ‘men only’ job ads; 29/05/2018 – Investors Led by Alibaba and Cainiao Will Invest $1.38B in ZTO in Exchange for 10% Equity Stake in the Co; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Teledyne CARIS software selected to enable major government project in Africa – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New versatile multiline cameras enable 5 Gpix/sec high-speed imaging for demanding vision applications – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teledyne e2v announces new 5 Mpixel, 1/1.8 inch CMOS image sensor for machine vision – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Teledyne (TDY) to Acquire 3M’s Gas & Flame Detection Business – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. $2.26 million worth of stock was sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID on Thursday, February 7. VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold 10,000 shares worth $2.26 million. 8,316 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares with value of $1.83M were sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT. 6,106 shares were sold by DAHLBERG KENNETH C, worth $1.39 million.

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 43,176 shares to 63,619 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 19,211 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,778 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Bluemountain Management Ltd Liability owns 24,965 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 29,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 3,715 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp holds 107,528 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 0.01% or 11,554 shares. 9,200 were reported by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 6,379 shares. Panagora Asset Management accumulated 35,202 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 47,136 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.03% stake. 70,637 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. 240 are held by Spectrum Mngmt Gru.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 463,818 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $6.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 754,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 37.28 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.