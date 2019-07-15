Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Holder Motco Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; Oracle Com (ORCL) Shareholder Smithbridge Asset Management Has Cut Position as Stock Rose

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 8,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,515 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, down from 73,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 11.23M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: Oracle CEO Catz raises Defense cloud-computing contract fight with Amazon in private dinner with Trump,; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICA-BASED ORACLE CLOUD PARTNER, NEWBURY; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $278.05. About 185,760 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the International Space Station Mission Operations and Integration Services Contract

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wagner Bowman Corp stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability invested in 0.15% or 252,548 shares. Hartline Invest holds 0.08% or 5,898 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 7,349 shares. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 3.35% or 286,040 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi, Michigan-based fund reported 32,800 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,012 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.66% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 271,061 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Republic Inc owns 1.00M shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Com holds 52,390 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53 million and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 EPS, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $80.09 million for 31.45 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 57,282 shares to 57,380 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inv by 40,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.08 million activity. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Bobb George C III. MEHRABIAN ROBERT had sold 8,316 shares worth $1.83M. MILLER PAUL DAVID also sold $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Thursday, February 7. The insider VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold $2.26M.