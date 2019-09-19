Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Analysts See $2.55 EPS; Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (SPOT) SI Increased By 26.36%

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report $2.55 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 14.35% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. TDY’s profit would be $92.77 million giving it 31.54 P/E if the $2.55 EPS is correct. After having $2.80 EPS previously, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s analysts see -8.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $321.67. About 202,370 shares traded or 5.41% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties

Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SPOT) had an increase of 26.36% in short interest. SPOT’s SI was 5.04 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 26.36% from 3.99 million shares previously. With 1.60M avg volume, 3 days are for Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:SPOT)’s short sellers to cover SPOT’s short positions. The SI to Spotify Technology S.A. Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.9%. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.98. About 907,009 shares traded. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) has declined 12.36% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SPOT News: 10/05/2018 – R. Kelly’s music is no longer available on the Spotify’s owned and operated playlists and algorithmic recommendations as part of its new policy on hate content; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Spotify; 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 12/04/2018 – Recode’s Teddy Schleifer on Spotify’s IPO and Kurt Wagner on Facebook and Cambridge Analytica #TooEmbarrassed (transcript); 18/05/2018 – PayPal expands retail payments with $2.2 bln iZettle buy; 02/05/2018 – SPOTIFY SEES FY REV. EU4.9B TO EU5.3B; 10/04/2018 – NEW SPOTIFY SERVICE TO IMPROVE PLAYLIST ACCESS FOR FREE USERS; 02/05/2018 – Spotify Technology 1Q Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities Were EUR84M; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY 1Q REVENUE EUR 1.14B; 02/05/2018 – Spotify Technology Sees 2Q Total Monthly Active Users 175M-180M

Among 7 analysts covering Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Spotify Technology has $19000 highest and $120 lowest target. $170.29’s average target is 33.06% above currents $127.98 stock price. Spotify Technology had 13 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SPOT in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Tuesday, April 30, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) on Friday, April 26 with “Strong Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of SPOT in report on Thursday, July 25 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Buckingham Research maintained Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) rating on Monday, April 22. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $165 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Nomura.

More notable recent Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “â€˜Spotâ€™ This Great Long-Term Opportunity in Spotify Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Sirius XM vs. Spotify – The Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spotify chief accountant making exit – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Holistic Look At X Financial (NYSE:XYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spotify: Iconic Brand, Great Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. The company has market cap of $23.00 billion. It operates through two divisions, Premium and Ad-Supported. It currently has negative earnings. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Share Price Is Up 238% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teledyne brings its advanced defense capabilities to DSEI 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 33.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 12 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.02% or 3,454 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr reported 0.55% stake. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 180 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,385 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Moreover, Stifel Corp has 0.01% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Victory Capital Mngmt Inc owns 335,740 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp stated it has 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Snyder Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 2.8% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 228,006 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 26,500 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 1.31M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 3,250 shares stake. Loomis Sayles L P holds 0.02% or 41,771 shares in its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mngmt Lp reported 189,235 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies has $32800 highest and $265 lowest target. $296.50’s average target is -7.82% below currents $321.67 stock price. Teledyne Technologies had 5 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Needham.