Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Analysts See $2.55 EPS; Limoneira Co (LMNR)’s Sentiment Is 1.36

Limoneira Co (LMNR) investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 34 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 25 sold and decreased positions in Limoneira Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 8.29 million shares, down from 8.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Limoneira Co in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 18 Increased: 27 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report $2.55 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 14.35% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. TDY’s profit would be $92.77 million giving it 31.22 P/E if the $2.55 EPS is correct. After having $2.80 EPS previously, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s analysts see -8.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.76% or $5.5 during the last trading session, reaching $318.4. About 224,948 shares traded or 17.46% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY); 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor

Ashford Capital Management Inc holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company for 835,930 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Llc owns 748,175 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc has 0.84% invested in the company for 105,993 shares. The New Jersey-based New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.48% in the stock. Cortina Asset Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 263,962 shares.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $322.04 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.58 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 32.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

