Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Analysts See $2.21 EPS; Putnam Premier Income Trust Has 0.96 Sentiment

Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 26 reduced and sold holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 15.82 million shares, down from 17.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Putnam Premier Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 14 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

Analysts expect Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report $2.21 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $2.32 EPS. TDY’s profit would be $81.94 million giving it 31.05 P/E if the $2.21 EPS is correct. After having $2.02 EPS previously, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s analysts see 9.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.99% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $274.47. About 149,954 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 08/03/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals – Continues Its Success at Teledyne Cobalt Property Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property); 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission

Among 2 analysts covering Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Teledyne Technologies had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) rating on Friday, March 15. Needham has “Buy” rating and $248 target.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $9.08 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider DAHLBERG KENNETH C sold $1.39 million. $1.35M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by Bobb George C III. MEHRABIAN ROBERT sold $1.83M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, January 25. 10,000 shares were sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W, worth $2.26M on Friday, February 1. $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID on Thursday, February 7.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.18 billion. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. It has a 29.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prtnrs stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Advisory Services Network Lc holds 0% or 88 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Com owns 76,277 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 402,546 shares. 11,271 are held by Congress Asset Ma. Laurion Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). State Street Corporation reported 1.14M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Counselors has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Barclays Public Limited Com holds 2,080 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 489,683 shares stake. Usca Ria Llc owns 1,450 shares. Envestnet Asset invested in 8,820 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 71,887 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Utah Retirement invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The company has market cap of $535.73 million. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It has a 432.5 P/E ratio. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.19. About 307,043 shares traded or 28.52% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) has declined 5.65% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.08% the S&P500.

Sterneck Capital Management Llc holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Putnam Premier Income Trust for 300,940 shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 4.96 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 0.23% invested in the company for 64,038 shares. The Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advisors Inc has invested 0.15% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 35,719 shares.

