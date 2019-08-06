Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) compete with each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 248 3.51 N/A 9.67 30.11 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 3.12 N/A 1.17 22.95

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Rudolph Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Rudolph Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a 0.99 beta and it is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Its rival Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 5.7 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has an average price target of $296.5, and a 2.54% upside potential. On the other hand, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 21.85% and its average price target is $30. The information presented earlier suggests that Rudolph Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.9% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats on 9 of the 11 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.