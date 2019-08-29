Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Both Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Image Sensing Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 257 3.78 N/A 9.67 30.11 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 5 1.64 N/A 0.42 11.99

Demonstrates Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Image Sensing Systems Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Image Sensing Systems Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Image Sensing Systems Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0.00% 21.3% 17.3%

Risk and Volatility

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Image Sensing Systems Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Image Sensing Systems Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Image Sensing Systems Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Image Sensing Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.91% for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated with average price target of $296.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Image Sensing Systems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.9% and 32.7%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares. Comparatively, 6.1% are Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Image Sensing Systems Inc. 2.04% -4.81% -4.03% 2.88% 19.05% 11.11%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Image Sensing Systems Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. develops and markets software-based computer enabled detection products for use in traffic, safety, security, police, and parking applications to the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intersection and Highway. The company offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and improve the efficiency of roadway infrastructure. It provides its video and radar processing products for use in traffic applications, such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. The company sells its products to end users comprising federal, state, city, and county departments of transportation, port, highway, tunnel, and other transportation authorities, as well as system integrators or other suppliers of systems and services who are operating under subcontracts in connection with road construction contracts. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.