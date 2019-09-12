Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 262 3.73 N/A 9.67 30.11 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 3 1.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -3.4%

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s volatility measures that it’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bonso Electronics International Inc. are 2.4 and 2.3 respectively. Bonso Electronics International Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Bonso Electronics International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Bonso Electronics International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -3.69% for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated with average target price of $296.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 3.8% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 53.5% of Bonso Electronics International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Bonso Electronics International Inc. 4.59% -4.09% -8.32% 21.11% -21.55% 30.75%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than Bonso Electronics International Inc.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Bonso Electronics International Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Bonso Electronics International Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic scales and weighing instruments, pet electronics products, and other products in Hong Kong and the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its sensor-based scale products include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales that are used in consumer, commercial, and industrial applications. The company also offers electrical pet care products, including a bark control device; manufactures tools and molds for scales and pet electronics products; and sells scrap materials. It serves private label original equipment manufacturers, original brand manufacturers, and original design manufacturers. The company also exports its products to the United States, Germany, Asia, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Africa. In addition, it rents or leases factory facilities and equipment to third parties. The company was formerly known as Golden Virtue Limited and changed its name to Bonso Electronics International, Inc. in September 1988. Bonso Electronics International Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Tsimshatsui, Hong Kong.