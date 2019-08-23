Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15.00% 8.50% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated N/A 255 30.11 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

$296.5 is the consensus target price of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, with a potential downside of -3.68%. As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 53.70%. Given Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has stronger performance than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s peers.

Liquidity

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Risk & Volatility

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.14. In other hand, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s peers beat Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.