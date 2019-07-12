Teledyne Tech (TDY) Market Valuation Rose While Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $734,700; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Market Valuation Were Volatile, Twin Securities Raised by $7.80 Million Its Holding

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IDTI News: 14/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Norwegian Cruise Line, Integrated Device Technology, Align Technology, Lou; 06/03/2018 IDT To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES INTEGRATED DEVICE TECHNOLOGY, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Integrated Device Tech 4Q Rev $224.6M; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – IDT Completes 200G/400G Intra- and Inter- Datacenter Applications With Introduction of HXR14x00 and HXR44x00 TlAs; 01/05/2018 – Integrated Device Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 09/03/2018 – Integrated Device Short-Interest Ratio Rises 89% to 8 Days; 23/03/2018 – Integrated Device Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (TDY) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Teledyne Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $277.37. About 116,158 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ISCO WILL BE PROVIDING KUWAIT MPW WITH A FLOW MONITORING SOLUTION; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 04/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Metals Inc. – Announces its Proposed Exploration Programs for the Teledyne & Glencore Bucke Cobalt Properties; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 EPS, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $81.94 million for 31.38 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $9.08 million activity. $1.39M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by DAHLBERG KENNETH C. $1.83M worth of stock was sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT on Friday, January 25. $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares were sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID. VON SCHACK WESLEY W also sold $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, February 1.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 110,200 shares to 224,000 shares, valued at $8.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 53,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Samsung Electrs Ltd (SSNHZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.