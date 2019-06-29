Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI)’s Financial Results Comparing With SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) and SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC). The two are both Diversified Communication Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia S.p.A. 6 0.00 N/A -0.75 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 193 13.40 N/A 0.29 715.65

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Telecom Italia S.p.A. and SBA Communications Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telecom Italia S.p.A. and SBA Communications Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% SBA Communications Corporation 0.00% -1.3% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.66 shows that Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SBA Communications Corporation’s 21.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.79 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Telecom Italia S.p.A. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival SBA Communications Corporation is 0.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.2. Telecom Italia S.p.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SBA Communications Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Telecom Italia S.p.A. and SBA Communications Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 SBA Communications Corporation 0 1 4 2.80

SBA Communications Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $222.2 average price target and a -1.17% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares and 96.2% of SBA Communications Corporation shares. Insiders held 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares. Comparatively, SBA Communications Corporation has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Italia S.p.A. -5% -15.7% -9.19% -17.11% -48.27% -10.99% SBA Communications Corporation 1.18% 3.59% 14.14% 22.68% 33.17% 29.96%

For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -10.99% weaker performance while SBA Communications Corporation has 29.96% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors SBA Communications Corporation beats Telecom Italia S.p.A.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company operates through two segments, Site Leasing and Site Development. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15,922 sites in the United States and its territories; and 10,275 towers in Canada, Central America, and South America. It also provides site development services, such as network pre-design; site audit; identification of potential locations for towers and antennas on existing infrastructure; support in leasing of the location; assistance in obtaining zoning approvals and permits; tower and related site construction; antenna installation; and radio equipment installation, commissioning, and maintenance. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. SBA Communications Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.