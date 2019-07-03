Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

As Diversified Communication Services companies, Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI.A) and Cable One Inc. (NYSE:CABO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia S.p.A. 5 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 Cable One Inc. 986 6.28 N/A 28.77 38.64

In table 1 we can see Telecom Italia S.p.A. and Cable One Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Telecom Italia S.p.A. and Cable One Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cable One Inc. 0.00% 21.7% 6.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Telecom Italia S.p.A. and Cable One Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Cable One Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cable One Inc. has an average price target of $1138.33, with potential downside of -4.84%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares and 77.5% of Cable One Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Cable One Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Italia S.p.A. -4.14% -15.05% -0.86% -8.68% -45.21% -5.32% Cable One Inc. 1.87% 8.86% 23.37% 28.67% 62.16% 35.52%

For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -5.32% weaker performance while Cable One Inc. has 35.52% stronger performance.

Summary

Cable One Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Cable One, Inc. owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers video services comprising basic video services that consist of local networks, local community programming, and other channels; and digital video services covering national and regional cable networks, premium channels, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls. It also provides data services, as well as operates home.cableone.net, an Internet portal, which provides multiple e-mail addresses. In addition, the company offers voice services, including unlimited local and long-distance calling, voicemail, call waiting, three-way calling, caller ID, anonymous call rejection, and other features; and international calling by the minute services. Further, it sells advertising time on programmersÂ’ channels; produces television commercials for programmersÂ’ channels; and sells advertising space on cable network Websites. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers in 19 Western, Midwestern, and Southern states of the United States of America. As of December 31, 2016, it provided service to 513,908 data customers; 320,246 video customers; and 115,811 voice customers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.