Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 2.40% 19.53% 3.61%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia S.p.A. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 55.14M 2.30B 132.80

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.43 2.38 2.74

The potential upside of the rivals is 86.93%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Italia S.p.A. -5% -15.7% -9.19% -17.11% -48.27% -10.99% Industry Average 4.44% 9.89% 20.79% 17.80% 30.73% 26.50%

For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -10.99% weaker performance while Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals have 26.50% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.47 and has 1.32 Quick Ratio. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telecom Italia S.p.A.

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers are 3.11% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Dividends

Telecom Italia S.p.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers beat Telecom Italia S.p.A. on 4 of the 4 factors.