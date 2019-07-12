Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI) and its peers on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They are Diversified Communication Services companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
1.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.18% of all Diversified Communication Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 52.1% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.68% of all Diversified Communication Services companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|2.40%
|19.53%
|3.61%
Earnings and Valuation
The following data compares Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|N/A
|6
|0.00
|Industry Average
|55.14M
|2.30B
|132.80
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.43
|2.38
|2.74
The potential upside of the rivals is 86.93%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telecom Italia S.p.A. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Telecom Italia S.p.A.
|-5%
|-15.7%
|-9.19%
|-17.11%
|-48.27%
|-10.99%
|Industry Average
|4.44%
|9.89%
|20.79%
|17.80%
|30.73%
|26.50%
For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -10.99% weaker performance while Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals have 26.50% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.47 and has 1.32 Quick Ratio. Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telecom Italia S.p.A.
Risk and Volatility
Telecom Italia S.p.A. has a beta of 0.66 and its 34.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers are 3.11% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.
Dividends
Telecom Italia S.p.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Telecom Italia S.p.A.’s peers beat Telecom Italia S.p.A. on 4 of the 4 factors.
