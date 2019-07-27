Telecom Italia S.p.A. (TI-A) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Telecom Italia S.p.A. (NYSE:TI.A) and IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Communication Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia S.p.A. 5 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00 IDT Corporation 8 0.18 N/A 0.14 51.48

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Telecom Italia S.p.A. and IDT Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia S.p.A. 0.00% 0% 0% IDT Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Telecom Italia S.p.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.44% of IDT Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 22.65% of IDT Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Italia S.p.A. -4.14% -15.05% -0.86% -8.68% -45.21% -5.32% IDT Corporation 0.27% 6.72% 7.34% -7% 38.97% 18.09%

For the past year Telecom Italia S.p.A. has -5.32% weaker performance while IDT Corporation has 18.09% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors IDT Corporation beats Telecom Italia S.p.A.

IDT Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services. The Telecom Platform Services segment offers retail telecommunications, including international long-distance calling products; payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, and international money transfer through its Boss Revolution platform; wholesale international long distance traffic termination; and hosted platform solutions comprising customized communications services that leverage its proprietary networks, platforms, and technology to cable companies and other service providers. This segment also provides traditional disposable prepaid calling cards under the IDT brand and private labels. The Consumer Phone Services segment provides long distance phone services to residential and business customers, as well as local and long distance bundled phone services. The company is also involved in real estate holdings and other businesses. IDT Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.