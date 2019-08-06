Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk)

We will be contrasting the differences between Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Communication Services industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Argentina S.A. 16 0.00 N/A 0.28 59.51 Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 28 0.00 N/A 1.29 23.43

In table 1 we can see Telecom Argentina S.A. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Argentina S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Telecom Argentina S.A.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk.

Profitability

Table 2 has Telecom Argentina S.A. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Argentina S.A. 0.00% 3.6% 2% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 0.00% 19.1% 8.7%

Risk and Volatility

Telecom Argentina S.A.’s current beta is 0.71 and it happens to be 29.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s 82.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.18 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telecom Argentina S.A. is 0.6 while its Current Ratio is 0.6. Meanwhile, Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telecom Argentina S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telecom Argentina S.A. and Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk are owned by institutional investors at 11.3% and 4.8% respectively. 59% are Telecom Argentina S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 52.5% of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telecom Argentina S.A. -1.92% -4.63% 27.93% 3.81% -15.37% 8.61% Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk 1.65% 1.93% 15.34% 10.46% 12.5% 16.53%

For the past year Telecom Argentina S.A. has weaker performance than Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Summary

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk beats Telecom Argentina S.A. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. The company offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services. It also provides fixed voice and broadband services; and wholesale telecommunications services, including interconnection, network, Wi-Fi, value-added, hubbing, data center and content platform, data and Internet, and various solutions; and engages in the satellite and tower operations, and infrastructure and network management activities. In addition, the company offers information and communications technology platform services, such as enterprise connectivity, IT, data center and cloud, business process outsourcing, and devices and hardware sales and services. Further, it provides smart enabler platform services, including tourism, payment, digital advertising, and big data and data analytics services, as well as Internet of Things platform and network connectivity services. Additionally, the company offers mobile-based digital lifestyle, payment, and advertising and analytics, as well as Internet of Things services; TV and video-on-demand IPTV services; and e-Commerce services that include blanja.com, an online marketplace for consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer sales. It also provides property development, lease, facilities, and management services; and multimedia portal, broadcasting, satellite, system integrator, digital content exchange hub, health insurance administration, directory information, data and information, and trading services. As of December 31, 2017, the company had approximately 196.3 million mobile cellular subscribers; 11 million fixed wireline network subscribers; and 111.1 million broadband subscribers. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bandung, Indonesia.