Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) Stock Price Rose While Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Raised Holding by $2.95 Million; Oakbrook Investments Position In Analog Devices (ADI) Was Has Increased

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) by 553.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 173,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The institutional investor held 205,057 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.62M, up from 31,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Telecom Argentina S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 283,686 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 25/04/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA TO SELL UP TO $1B OF BONDS APRIL 26-MAY 3; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B

Oakbrook Investments Llc increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) by 93.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakbrook Investments Llc bought 11,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 23,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 12,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakbrook Investments Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 1.65M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 Analog Devices Adds Innovative RADAR Technology For Industrial And Automotive Markets With Acquisition Of Symeo GmbH; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 29/03/2018 – Dir Champy Gifts 300 Of Analog Devices Inc; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cno Finl Group Inc by 93,698 shares to 15,457 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,589 shares, and cut its stake in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

