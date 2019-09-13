Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) Shareholder Css Has Decreased Stake as Market Value Rose; Polar Securities Holding in Rogers (ROG) Has Lifted as Shares Declined

Css Llc decreased its stake in Telecom Argentina S A (TEO) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 36,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The institutional investor held 49,018 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $866,000, down from 85,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Telecom Argentina S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.7. About 176,303 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CABLEVISION TO B1; STABLE OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 171,723 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.64 million, up from 166,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 124,508 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 1.1% Position in Rogers; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2018 Full Year Effective Tax Rate to be 24-26%; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.40; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $5.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 1.20 million shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $520,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Laureate Education Inc by 482,102 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold ROG shares while 54 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 16.05 million shares or 1.35% less from 16.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 1,967 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields reported 10,400 shares. 8,890 are held by Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Com. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 83,582 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 389 shares. Barclays Plc stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 13,071 shares. Raymond James Associate invested in 0% or 2,255 shares. Manatuck Hill Lc invested in 6,000 shares or 0.48% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 23,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Sandy Spring State Bank holds 400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, up 36.63% or $0.37 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Telecom Argentina S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -328.57% negative EPS growth.