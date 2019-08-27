Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Reaches $9.34 After 8.00% Down Move; Cui Global (CUI)’s Sentiment Is 1.1

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 9.23% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 324,352 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES TELECOM ARGENTINA TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48BThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $4.02 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. We have $8.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEO worth $321.84M less.

Cui Global Inc (CUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment professionals increased or opened new holdings, while 10 decreased and sold stakes in Cui Global Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 14.37 million shares, down from 14.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cui Global Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 2.

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.08 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. It currently has negative earnings. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7. CUI Global, Inc. (CUI) has declined 73.21% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending.

Marathon Capital Management holds 0.42% of its portfolio in CUI Global, Inc. for 799,103 shares. White Pine Capital Llc owns 733,493 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 1.05 million shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.23% in the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc, a California-based fund reported 488,394 shares.

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications and other telephone-related services to residential customers, businesses, and governmental agencies in Argentina and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Fixed Telecommunications Services, Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services, and NÃºcleo Mobile Telecommunications Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers fixed services, including basic telephone services, such as local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, which primarily include the access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising traditional broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, radio and television signals transportation, and videoconferencing services.

