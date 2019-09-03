Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Reaches $9.00 After 9.00% Up Move; Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Morgan Advanced Materials has GBX 330 highest and GBX 270 lowest target. GBX 306.67’s average target is 21.41% above currents GBX 252.6 stock price. Morgan Advanced Materials had 7 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, July 22 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Wednesday, July 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MGAM in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Sector Performer” rating. See Morgan Advanced Materials plc (LON:MGAM) latest ratings:

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.67% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 996,875 shares traded or 185.81% up from the average. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0; 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 27/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TELECOM ARGENTINA PROPOSED SR. UNSECURED NOTES ‘B+; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA IS SAID TO CONSIDER POSTPONING BOND SALE; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES TELECOM ARGENTINA TO B1 FROM B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSAThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $3.88 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $9.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEO worth $348.93M more.

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications and other telephone-related services to residential customers, businesses, and governmental agencies in Argentina and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.88 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Fixed Telecommunications Services, Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services, and NÃºcleo Mobile Telecommunications Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers fixed services, including basic telephone services, such as local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, which primarily include the access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising traditional broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, radio and television signals transportation, and videoconferencing services.

Analysts await Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, up 36.63% or $0.37 from last year’s $-1.01 per share. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Telecom Argentina S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -328.57% negative EPS growth.

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering firm that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 698.80 million GBP. The firm offers insulating fibers, bricks, and monolithics; structural ceramics; electrical carbon, linear, and rotary transfer systems; seals and bearings; piezoelectric sensors and transducers; crucibles for metals processing; ballistic protection products; and ceramic cores for investment casting, as well as braze alloys. It has a 13.02 P/E ratio. It also provides high-performance products for aerospace, automotive, marine, and rail applications; components for petrochemical industry; and components used in medical monitoring and diagnostic instrumentation, as well as tools for treatment and surgery; and electronic components.