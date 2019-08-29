Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Reaches $8.99 After 6.00% Down Move; Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lifted Trupanion (TRUP) Stake

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 271,378 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 16/03/2018 – MODIFICATION TO LAW NEEDED TO ALLOW FOR AUCTION, COULD COME AROUND MID-YEAR – GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 16/03/2018 – ARGENTINA PLANS 4G MOBILE SPECTRUM AUCTION THAT COULD BRING IN $800 MLN IN GOV’T REVENUE; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES TELECOM AND CABLEVISIóN TO B1 / AA2.AR; STABLE OUTLOOK; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.87 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $8.45 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEO worth $232.44 million less.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc increased Trupanion Inc (TRUP) stake by 14.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Trupanion Inc (TRUP)’s stock declined 3.10%. The Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc holds 161,450 shares with $5.29M value, up from 141,450 last quarter. Trupanion Inc now has $860.01 million valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $24.72. About 57,613 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 08/05/2018 – State Of NJ Common Pension Buys New 1.3% Position in Trupanion; 21/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder Position on TPI, Trupanion (Correct); 18/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP)

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) stake by 244,574 shares to 633,127 valued at $80.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 290,614 shares and now owns 237,645 shares. Akcea Therapeutics Inc was reduced too.