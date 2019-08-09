Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Reaches $15.42 After 9.00% Up Move; Mercury Systems (MRCY) Has 1.47 Sentiment

The stock of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 6.13% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $15.42. About 134,404 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSTPONES BOND SALE: PRESS DEPARTMENT; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’; 20/04/2018 – Telecom Argentina S.A. announces the filing of its form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange CommissionThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $6.64 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $16.81 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEO worth $597.78 million more.

Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 112 institutional investors increased or opened new holdings, while 76 reduced and sold their stock positions in Mercury Systems Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 44.99 million shares, down from 47.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mercury Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 71 Increased: 66 New Position: 46.

Mercury Systems, Inc. provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The companyÂ’s products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors. It has a 86.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, and Paveway.

The stock increased 0.85% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $82.7. About 121,055 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (MRCY) has risen 104.72% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500.

Rk Capital Management Llc holds 4.24% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. for 229,794 shares. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc owns 23,433 shares or 2.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ironwood Investment Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 48,799 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Ranger Investment Management L.P., a Texas-based fund reported 406,730 shares.

Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications and other telephone-related services to residential customers, businesses, and governmental agencies in Argentina and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.64 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Fixed Telecommunications Services, Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services, and NÃºcleo Mobile Telecommunications Services. It currently has negative earnings. It offers fixed services, including basic telephone services, such as local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, which primarily include the access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; and data transmission and Internet services comprising traditional broadband, Internet dedicated lines, private networks, national and international video streaming, radio and television signals transportation, and videoconferencing services.

