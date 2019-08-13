Telecom Argentina S.A. (TEO) Analysts See $0.37 EPS; Core Laboratories LP (CLB) Sentiment Is 1.06

Analysts expect Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) to report $0.37 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $1.22 EPS change or 143.53% from last quarter’s $-0.85 EPS. TEO’s profit would be $159.39M giving it 7.07 P/E if the $0.37 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Telecom Argentina S.A.’s analysts see 428.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 33.38% or $5.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.46. About 1.32 million shares traded or 144.67% up from the average. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Rev ARS30.7B, Up 27%; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Telecom Argentina And Its Debt ‘BB-‘; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER ADR P$8.0; 07/03/2018 TELECOM ARGENTINA FY REV. ARS65.19B; 07/03/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA FY NET INCOME ARS7.72B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.48B; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6

Core Laboratories LP (CLB) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 119 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 112 sold and trimmed holdings in Core Laboratories LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 44.10 million shares, down from 47.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Core Laboratories LP in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 87 Increased: 88 New Position: 31.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 21.88% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.18 million for 20.11 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.21. About 555,426 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB) has declined 54.78% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500.

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 3.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. for 391,957 shares. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca owns 263,081 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Partners Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 1.93 million shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Ins Retirement Plan has invested 0.77% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 33,700 shares.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the gas and oil industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.78 billion. It operates through three divisions: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. It has a 18.1 P/E ratio. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples.

As of January 1, 2018, Telecom Argentina S.A. was acquired by Cablevisi??n Holding S.A., in a reverse merger transaction. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. Telecom Argentina S.A. provides fixed-line telecommunications and other telephone-related services to residential customers, businesses, and governmental agencies in Argentina and internationally. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in three divisions: Fixed Telecommunications Services, Personal Mobile Telecommunications Services, and N??cleo Mobile Telecommunications Services.