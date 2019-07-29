Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Both Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 6.17 N/A -0.18 0.00 Twilio Inc. 127 25.11 N/A -1.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Telaria Inc. and Twilio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6% Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5%

Liquidity

Telaria Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Twilio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.8 and has 5.8 Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Twilio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89

Telaria Inc. has a 12.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. On the other hand, Twilio Inc.’s potential upside is 1.96% and its average target price is $152.89. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than Twilio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 76.2% of Telaria Inc. shares and 66.2% of Twilio Inc. shares. Telaria Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Twilio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24% Twilio Inc. 2.88% 6.49% 26.74% 46.86% 157.9% 51.68%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Twilio Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.