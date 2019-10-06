Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Both Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 9 -2.84 29.76M -0.16 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.41 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Telaria Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Telaria Inc. and Progress Software Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 343,252,595.16% -11.7% -4.6% Progress Software Corporation 112,730,061.35% 16.9% 7.8%

Risk & Volatility

Telaria Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Progress Software Corporation has a 0.75 beta which is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Telaria Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Telaria Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Telaria Inc. and Progress Software Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Telaria Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 23.29%. On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 29.12% and its average target price is $49. Based on the results given earlier, Progress Software Corporation is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 94.4% respectively. About 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Progress Software Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation beats Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.