Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

As Application Software companies, Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 49.67 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Telaria Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Telaria Inc.’s average price target while its potential downside is -9.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.