Telaria Inc. (TLRA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN)

We will be comparing the differences between Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 8 5.84 N/A -0.16 0.00 Cision Ltd. 11 1.63 N/A -0.10 0.00

Demonstrates Telaria Inc. and Cision Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Telaria Inc. and Cision Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Cision Ltd. 0.00% -3.5% -0.6%

Risk & Volatility

Telaria Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cision Ltd. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Cision Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Telaria Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cision Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Cision Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cision Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Telaria Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 8.96% and an $9 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Cision Ltd. is $14, which is potential 75.00% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Cision Ltd. seems more appealing than Telaria Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Telaria Inc. and Cision Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 54.4%. About 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Cision Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Cision Ltd. -1.61% -8.86% -12.62% -13.42% -31.06% -11.2%

For the past year Telaria Inc. has 196.7% stronger performance while Cision Ltd. has -11.2% weaker performance.

Summary

Cision Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts. The company also provides PR Newswire that offers wire distribution services, as well as a suite of products and services for investor relations (IR) professionals, including distribution for earnings and other material news, Webcasts and conference calls, IR Website hosting, and virtual investor conferences; iReach, WebMax, and PRWeb products to distribute shorter releases with Web-focused delivery and search engine discovery; iContact, a cloud-based e-mail and social marketing software application to create, publish, and distribute professional-quality emails; and Gorkana and Help a Reporter Out technologies, as well as multimedia content and broadcast distribution services. In addition, it offers media monitoring software that tracks and monitors content on digital, print, social, and broadcast sources. Further, the company enables its customers to assess media coverage by collecting and analyzing data and metrics on audience engagement, campaign reach and effectiveness, sentiment, and competitive benchmarking to quantify campaign results of earned media strategies, as well as provides data-driven insights that inform the creation of future campaigns and marketing investment. Cision Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is based in Chicago, Illinois. Cision Ltd. is a subsidiary of GTCR Canyon Holdings Cayman L.P.