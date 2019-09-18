Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) Reaches $7.91 After 6.00% Down Move; P2 Capital Partners Raised Mednax (MD) Stake By $33.83 Million

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased Mednax Inc (MD) stake by 96.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. P2 Capital Partners Llc acquired 1.35 million shares as Mednax Inc (MD)’s stock declined 13.06%. The P2 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.75M shares with $69.38M value, up from 1.40 million last quarter. Mednax Inc now has $1.92B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 472,052 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 24/04/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF LEADING TEXAS RADIOLOGY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX REPORTS PURCHASE OF PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q NET REV. $901.9M, EST. $904.1M; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 01/05/2018 – MEDNAX EXECUTIVE MAKES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 26/04/2018 – KYNIKOS’S JIM CHANOS SAYS HE IS SHORT MEDNAX INC – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q EPS 68c; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX Announces Acquisition Of Pediatric Ophthalmology Practice In Washington

The stock of Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.77% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $7.91. About 583,568 shares traded. Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) has risen 121.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 121.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRA News: 07/05/2018 – Telaria 1Q Adjusted EBITDA -$3.3M; 07/03/2018 EDENBROOK CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 5.37 PCT STAKE IN TELARIA INC AS OF MARCH 5 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Telaria Launches First Complete Video Management Platform; 07/03/2018 – EDENBROOK CAPITAL SAYS TELARIA DISCUSSIONS REGARDING VARIETY OF MATTERS INCLUDING BOARD COMPOSITION, STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHERS; 07/05/2018 – Telaria Sees 2018 Rev $58M-$62M; 16/05/2018 – Telaria Is First Technology Platform to Confirm 100% Fee Transparency; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 20/04/2018 – DJ Telaria Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLRA); 17/04/2018 – Telaria First Video Monetization Platform to Attain 100% Ads.txt Compliance Across All Premium Video Supply; 07/05/2018 – Telaria 1Q Loss/Shr 12cThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $363.27 million company. It was reported on Sep, 18 by Barchart.com. We have $7.44 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TLRA worth $21.80 million less.

More notable recent MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MEDNAX Expands Presence in Florida through Affiliation with Leading Pediatric Otolaryngology Practice – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Examining MEDNAX, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:MD) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Indiana Neonatology Practice Joins MEDNAX – Business Wire” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About MEDNAX, Inc.’s (NYSE:MD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cantor likes Durect in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Mednax (NYSE:MD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mednax has $2800 highest and $2400 lowest target. $25.67’s average target is 12.39% above currents $22.84 stock price. Mednax had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Friday, August 2. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Technology – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “56 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.