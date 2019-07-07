Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) Forms $7.48 Double Top; Radnet (RDNT) Shorts Up By 7.17%

Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) had an increase of 7.17% in short interest. RDNT’s SI was 1.22 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.17% from 1.14M shares previously. With 182,800 avg volume, 7 days are for Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT)’s short sellers to cover RDNT’s short positions. The SI to Radnet Inc’s float is 3.27%. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $13.8. About 92,699 shares traded. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 1.31% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 16/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact; 20/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS RADNET INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 TOTAL NET REVENUE $945 MLN – $970 MLN; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Sees 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $140M-$150M; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Rev $235.6M; 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN

Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) formed double top with $7.70 target or 3.00% above today’s $7.48 share price. Telaria, Inc. (TLRA) has $347.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.48. About 262,959 shares traded. Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) has risen 93.29% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TLRA News: 07/05/2018 – Telaria Sees 2018 Rev $58M-$62M; 16/05/2018 – Telaria Is First Technology Platform to Confirm 100% Fee Transparency; 07/05/2018 – Telaria 1Q Adjusted EBITDA -$3.3M; 07/05/2018 – TELARIA – SEES 2018 REV $58.0 MLN-$62.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Telaria 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 07/03/2018 EDENBROOK CAPITAL LLC REPORTS A 5.37 PCT STAKE IN TELARIA INC AS OF MARCH 5 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Telaria Launches First Complete Video Management Platform; 07/03/2018 – EDENBROOK CAPITAL SAYS TELARIA DISCUSSIONS REGARDING VARIETY OF MATTERS INCLUDING BOARD COMPOSITION, STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, AMONG OTHERS; 14/03/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Expands Marketing Team; 29/03/2018 – Telaria Launches CTV 20/20 Global Summit Series

RadNet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company has market cap of $691.10 million. The Company’s services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology , fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services. It has a 19.17 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and sells computerized systems for the imaging industry, including picture archiving communications systems; and provides teleradiology services for remote interpretation of images on behalf of radiology groups, hospitals, and imaging center customers.