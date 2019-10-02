Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Contrasting side by side

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 9 -2.82 29.76M -0.16 0.00 Workiva Inc. 47 0.00 31.71M -1.09 0.00

In table 1 we can see Telaria Inc. and Workiva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 341,676,234.21% -11.7% -4.6% Workiva Inc. 67,054,345.53% 534.9% -22%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.67 beta means Telaria Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Workiva Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.95 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. Its rival Workiva Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Telaria Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Workiva Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Telaria Inc. and Workiva Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Workiva Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Telaria Inc.’s upside potential is 32.35% at a $9 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Telaria Inc. and Workiva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 67.2%. Telaria Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.9% of Workiva Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Workiva Inc. -2.9% -2.23% 9.61% 45.58% 128.59% 60.18%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Workiva Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Workiva Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and operations markets. The company provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. Its proprietary, word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications are integrated and built a data management engine that allows work anytime from anywhere with an Internet connection. The company serves organizations, including Fortune 500 companies. Workiva Inc. has a strategic partnership with EisnerAmper LLP to streamline companyÂ’s documents, as well as implement and assess internal controls over financial reporting as required under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.