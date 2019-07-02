Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Comparing side by side

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 5.98 N/A -0.18 0.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 184 20.34 N/A 1.91 104.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Telaria Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Telaria Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6% The Trade Desk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Telaria Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, The Trade Desk Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. The Trade Desk Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Telaria Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Trade Desk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Telaria Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 18.27%. Competitively the consensus target price of The Trade Desk Inc. is $196.67, which is potential -16.03% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than The Trade Desk Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Telaria Inc. and The Trade Desk Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76.2% and 83.7%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are The Trade Desk Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24% The Trade Desk Inc. -10.01% -1.13% 32.07% 63.07% 166.79% 72.22%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than The Trade Desk Inc.

Summary

The Trade Desk Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.