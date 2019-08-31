Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Comparing side by side

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00 Splunk Inc. 128 8.08 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Telaria Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Splunk Inc.’s 2.02 beta is the reason why it is 102.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Splunk Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Splunk Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and Splunk Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Splunk Inc. 1 3 20 2.83

Telaria Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a -9.82% downside potential. On the other hand, Splunk Inc.’s potential upside is 35.26% and its consensus target price is $151.25. The information presented earlier suggests that Splunk Inc. looks more robust than Telaria Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.8% of Splunk Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Splunk Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05%

For the past year Telaria Inc. was more bullish than Splunk Inc.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.