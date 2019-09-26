Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Contrasting side by side

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 8 5.04 N/A -0.16 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 40 6.89 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Telaria Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Telaria Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Telaria Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Telaria Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Telaria Inc.’s consensus target price is $9, while its potential upside is 26.23%. Competitively the consensus target price of ShotSpotter Inc. is $60, which is potential 157.84% upside. The results provided earlier shows that ShotSpotter Inc. appears more favorable than Telaria Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.8% of Telaria Inc. shares. Competitively, 6.7% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Telaria Inc. has stronger performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats Telaria Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.