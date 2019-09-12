Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Comparison side by side

As Application Software businesses, Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 8 7.02 N/A -0.16 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 57 11.61 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Volatility & Risk

Telaria Inc. has a beta of 1.67 and its 67.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, PROS Holdings Inc. has beta of 1.11 which is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival PROS Holdings Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. PROS Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Telaria Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Telaria Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -9.37% and an $9 average target price. Meanwhile, PROS Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $69, while its potential upside is 9.37%. The information presented earlier suggests that PROS Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Telaria Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 97.14% respectively. About 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of PROS Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than PROS Holdings Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.