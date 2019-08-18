Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Comparison side by side

Both Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 7 6.13 N/A -0.16 0.00 Paycom Software Inc. 204 21.60 N/A 2.45 98.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Telaria Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Paycom Software Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.67 beta means Telaria Inc.’s volatility is 67.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Telaria Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paycom Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Telaria Inc. and Paycom Software Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paycom Software Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Telaria Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 13.21%. Meanwhile, Paycom Software Inc.’s average price target is $201.5, while its potential downside is -16.54%. Based on the data given earlier, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than Paycom Software Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and Paycom Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 76.5% respectively. 2.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Paycom Software Inc. has 8.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Paycom Software Inc. 2.39% 6.06% 19.5% 65.4% 133.47% 96.61%

For the past year Telaria Inc. was more bullish than Paycom Software Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Paycom Software Inc. beats Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Paycom Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solution that is delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The companyÂ’s HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, E-Verify, and tax credit service applications; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking applications. Its HCM solution also provides payroll applications comprising payroll and tax management, Paycom Pay, expense management, garnishment management, and GL Concierge applications; and talent management applications that include employee self-service, compensation budgeting, performance management, executive dashboard, and Paycom learning applications. In addition, the companyÂ’s HCM solution offers HR management applications, which comprise document and task management, government and compliance, benefits administration/benefits to carrier, COBRA administration, personnel action forms, surveys, and affordable care act applications. Paycom Software, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.