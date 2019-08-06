Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) Comparison side by side

Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 6.61 N/A -0.16 0.00 Elastic N.V. 85 24.80 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Telaria Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Elastic N.V. has 2.1 and 2.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Elastic N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Telaria Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

$9 is Telaria Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 4.90%. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 16.09% and its consensus price target is $103.8. Based on the data delivered earlier, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Telaria Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 61.5% respectively. 2.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 12.2% of Elastic N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Telaria Inc. was more bullish than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Telaria Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.