Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and BSQUARE Corporation (:) Contrasting side by side

As Application Software businesses, Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and BSQUARE Corporation (:), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 7 7.98 N/A -0.16 0.00 BSQUARE Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Telaria Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% BSQUARE Corporation 0.00% -67.8% -40.3%

Risk & Volatility

Telaria Inc. is 67.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. BSQUARE Corporation’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.83 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, BSQUARE Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. BSQUARE Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Telaria Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Telaria Inc. and BSQUARE Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BSQUARE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Telaria Inc. is $9, with potential downside of -13.04%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares and 31% of BSQUARE Corporation shares. 2.8% are Telaria Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% are BSQUARE Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% BSQUARE Corporation 5% 6.78% -37% -40.86% -45.22% -18.71%

For the past year Telaria Inc. has 196.7% stronger performance while BSQUARE Corporation has -18.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BSQUARE Corporation.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Asia, and Europe. Its software products include HTML5 rendering engine that is based on the open-source WebKit platform and facilitates device makers to create applications and user interfaces for their devices; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. The company also offers DataV software Services, such as integration with enterprise databases; integration with internal enterprise systems; integration with external public or third-party data sources; custom application development; management of customer cloud instances hosting DataV software; training; and software integration on remote devices. In addition, it provides engineering services, such as architectural and system design; software design and development; platform development systems integration; application, middleware, and multimedia software development; quality assurance and testing; device solution strategy consulting; technical support; implementation; and test automation engineering and consulting services. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and corporate enterprises, as well as silicon vendors and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.