Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 6 6.09 N/A -0.18 0.00 Adobe Inc. 269 14.75 N/A 5.52 50.14

Table 1 demonstrates Telaria Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -16.5% -7.6% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 15.6%

Volatility & Risk

Telaria Inc. is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.97 beta. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s beta is 1.12 which is 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Telaria Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Telaria Inc. and Adobe Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Telaria Inc. has a 13.92% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9. Meanwhile, Adobe Inc.’s average price target is $308.06, while its potential upside is 0.39%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Telaria Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.2% and 88.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 8.19% 18.53% 151.88% 144.98% 93.29% 195.24% Adobe Inc. 0.02% 1.69% 6.38% 13.06% 16.13% 22.36%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Adobe Inc. beats Telaria Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.