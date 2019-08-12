Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Healthcare Information Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health Inc. 62 9.49 N/A -1.52 0.00 Cerner Corporation 65 4.11 N/A 1.81 39.70

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health Inc. 0.00% -11.1% -7.1% Cerner Corporation 0.00% 12% 8.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.29 beta means Teladoc Health Inc.’s volatility is 29.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cerner Corporation’s 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.92 beta.

Liquidity

Teladoc Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 while its Quick Ratio is 7.5. On the competitive side is, Cerner Corporation which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Teladoc Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cerner Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Teladoc Health Inc. and Cerner Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Cerner Corporation 1 0 5 2.83

The average target price of Teladoc Health Inc. is $83.5, with potential upside of 28.72%. On the other hand, Cerner Corporation’s potential upside is 1.76% and its average target price is $72.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Teladoc Health Inc. looks more robust than Cerner Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teladoc Health Inc. and Cerner Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85% respectively. Teladoc Health Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Cerner Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teladoc Health Inc. -1.44% 0.8% 17.66% 9.94% 11.78% 37.66% Cerner Corporation -0.78% -3.53% 7.42% 31.49% 17.56% 36.63%

For the past year Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cerner Corporation.

Teladoc, Inc. operates a telehealth platform that provides on-demand healthcare services to its members in the United States. Its solution connects consumers with its physicians and behavioral health professionals that treat a range of conditions and cases, including acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection, and sinusitis; dermatological conditions; anxiety; and smoking cessation. The company offers its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It serves employers of Fortune 1000 companies, health plans, health systems, and other entities. Teladoc, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Cerner Corporation designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts, and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware, and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individualÂ’s electronic health record at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform that enables organizations to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care, as well as assists to enhance outcomes and lower costs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental, connectivity, population health, and care coordination solutions; and various complementary services, including support, hosting, managed, implementation, and strategic consulting services. Further, it provides various services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management, revenue cycle, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. It serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.