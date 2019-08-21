Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (TIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. (NYSE:RGR) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp N/A 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 53 1.59 N/A 2.81 20.10

In table 1 we can see Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 15.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.74% and 78.9% respectively. About 57.57% of Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. 2.04% 2.78% 2.21% 5.92% 5.81% 6.16%

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. beats Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp on 8 of the 8 factors.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products include AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. The company also offers calibration and repair services. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors to commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturersÂ’ representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.