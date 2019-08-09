Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (TIK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC)

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) and Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) compete against each other in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp N/A 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Astrotech Corporation 4 148.79 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Astrotech Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Astrotech Corporation 0.00% -371% -264%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Astrotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.74% and 14.1%. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s share held by insiders are 57.57%. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.81% of Astrotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Astrotech Corporation 4.91% 9.72% -32.75% -46.02% -21.34% -43.19%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp beats Astrotech Corporation.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products include AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. The company also offers calibration and repair services. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Astro Scientific and Astral. The Astro Scientific segment develops, manufactures, and sells chemical analyzers for use in the airport security, military, breath analysis markets, including MMS-1000, a small and low-power desktop analyzer designed for the laboratory market; and OEM-1000, an original equipment manufacturer component that drives the MMS-1000. This segment also develops vaccines and other therapeutics. The Astral segment offers Astral Black ICE, a system targeted mainly towards the black-and-white feature film and television series digitization and restoration markets; Astral Color ICE, a standalone AI software solution that integrates into film scanners to enable color image correction and enhancement; and Astral HDR ICE, high dynamic range solution that upgrades digital and traditional films to the HDR10 standard. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. Astrotech Corporation was founded in 1984 is headquartered in Austin, Texas.