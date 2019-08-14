Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (TIK) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Contrasting side by side

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TIK) and Axon Enterprise Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp N/A 0.00 N/A -0.55 0.00 Axon Enterprise Inc. 61 7.78 N/A 0.39 179.59

In table 1 we can see Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Axon Enterprise Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Axon Enterprise Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0.00% 0% 0% Axon Enterprise Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp and Axon Enterprise Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.74% and 82.4%. Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp’s share owned by insiders are 57.57%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Axon Enterprise Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Axon Enterprise Inc. 2.14% 8.78% 10.08% 41.17% 5.72% 60.5%

Summary

Axon Enterprise Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells avionics test and measurement solutions for the commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Avionics Government and Avionics Commercial. The company provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. Its products include AN/USM-708 and AN/USM-719, which are communications/navigation radio frequency avionics flight line testers; TS-4530A, an identification friend or foe test set; and AN/ARM-206, an intermediate level TACAN test set. The company also offers calibration and repair services. It sells its products directly or through distributors. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Axon Enterprise, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells conducted electrical weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER Weapons and Axon. It offers TASER X26P and TASER X2 smart weapons for law enforcement; TASER C2 and TASER Pulse CEWs for the consumer market; and replacement cartridges. The company also provides Axon Body 2 camera system; Axon Flex camera system that records video and audio of critical incidents; Axon Flex 2 that builds upon the Axon Flex camera system; TASER Cam HD, a recording device; Axon Fleet, an in-car video system; Axon Interview, a video and audio recording system; Axon Dock, a camera charging station; and Axon Signal, a technology. In addition, it offers Evidence.com, a cloud-based digital evidence management system that allows agencies to store data and enables new workflows for managing and sharing that data; Evidence.com for Prosecutors to manage evidence; and Evidence Sync, a desktop-based application that enables evidence to be uploaded to Evidence.com. Further, the company provides Axon Capture, a mobile application to allow officers to capture digital evidence from the field; Axon View, a mobile application to provide instant playback of unfolding events; Axon Five, a software application to enhance and analyze images and videos; Axon Convert, a software solution to convert unplayable file formats; and Axon Detect, a photo analysis program for tamper detection. Axon Enterprise, Inc. sells its products to military forces, private security, correctional facilities, and consumer personal protection markets, as well as to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies through its direct sales force, distribution partners, online store, and third-party resellers. The company was formerly known as TASER International, Inc. and changed its name to Axon Enterprise, Inc. n April 2017. Axon Enterprise, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.