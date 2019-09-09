Tekne Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Stamps Com (STMP) by $10.11 Million; Basswood Capital Management Has Increased Its Lear (LEA) Holding by $1.71 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc bought 12,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 122,244 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.59 million, up from 109,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $123.92. About 615,433 shares traded or 1.77% up from the average. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500.

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.90% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 616,848 shares traded or 1.95% up from the average. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com: Expect 2018 Effective Tax Rate to Be 22%, Compares to Previous Guidance of 28%; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LEA shares while 127 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 53.20 million shares or 8.89% less from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Investments Limited holds 1,160 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.15% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Howe & Rusling has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.09% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Moreover, Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Ftb Advsrs Inc invested in 0% or 173 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.18% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.06% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated reported 196,193 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. North Star Mngmt Corp holds 4,436 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 35,700 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). Atria Invs Lc accumulated 0.01% or 2,038 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA). 6,465 were accumulated by Hbk Investments Limited Partnership.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.86 million shares to 996,819 shares, valued at $27.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 137,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,679 shares, and cut its stake in Chemung Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Llc reported 39,643 shares. Massachusetts Serv Company Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 110,410 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Bessemer Group holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Management reported 0.01% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 4,715 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,950 shares. New York-based Amalgamated Bancshares has invested 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Aperio Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) for 7,288 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 38,484 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Stifel Finance reported 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

