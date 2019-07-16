Tekne Capital Management Raised Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake by $14.47 Million; Tig Advisors Holding in Tronox LTD (Put) (TROX) Has Trimmed as Stock Declined

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tronox Ltd (Put) (TROX) by 48.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 96,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 197,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tronox Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 925,057 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 10/05/2018 – TRONOX SAYS EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO DECIDE CRISTAL BY JULY 12; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD – OBTAINING EC’S CONDITIONAL CLEARANCE OF CRISTAL NOW ONLY DEPENDENT ON FINALIZING AGREEMENT ON REMEDY TO ADDRESS REMAINING OBJECTION; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 21/03/2018 – TRONOX SEES $25M-$30M PRETAX IMPAIRMENT ON ASSET SALE; 07/03/2018 – TRONOX FILES WITHDRAWAL NOTICE IN FEDERAL COURT; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX SAYS IT MUST RESPOND TO OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tronox 1Q Loss/Shr 36c; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO RESOURCES LTD EXXJ.J – EXXARO CURRENTLY OWNS ABOUT 24 PCT IN TRONOX WITH AN APPROXIMATE VALUE OF US$476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX LTD- ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH ADVANCED METAL INDUSTRIES CLUSTER COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 90 PCT OF AMIC’S OWNERSHIP IN A TITANIUM SLAG SMELTER FACILITY

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 270.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 516,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 708,003 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12M, up from 191,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 993,330 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 04/05/2018 – Seatown Adds Zayo Group, Exits Shire, Cuts Broadcom Inc.: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $37; 31/05/2018 – Global Carrier Selects Zayo for UK Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 112 investors sold TROX shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Cap Lp invested in 1.08% or 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 45,144 shares.

Analysts await Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 70.97% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.31 per share. TROX’s profit will be $16.02 million for 32.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Tronox Holdings plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $534,290 activity. 4,812 shares valued at $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N on Tuesday, June 4. On Thursday, June 13 Hinman Wayne A bought $55,025 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) or 5,000 shares. Another trade for 9,615 shares valued at $99,996 was bought by Carlson Timothy C. The insider QUINN JEFFRY N bought 9,600 shares worth $100,320.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.09% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.45% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 1.00 million shares. Covington Management invested in 0% or 950 shares. Capital Guardian has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jefferies Group Inc Limited Liability reported 143,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0% or 63 shares. Pentwater Capital Lp reported 900,000 shares stake. Miller Howard Inc Ny holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 119,224 shares. 7.81M were accumulated by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. American Int Gru accumulated 5,297 shares. Carmignac Gestion stated it has 0.16% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 25,641 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 0.02% or 1.94M shares. Gulf Intl Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited holds 45,724 shares.