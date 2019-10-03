Tekne Capital Management Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Has Increased; Sun Life Financial Has Decreased Its Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Holding by $663,750 as Stock Value Declined

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 69,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 275,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.65 million, up from 205,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $442.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 7.37 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest extra $2 bln in Lazada in aggressive Southeast Asian expansion; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says Swatch CEO; 23/03/2018 – Alibaba eyes China “listing” as early as mid-year – IFR; 12/03/2018 – IKANG: PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG, ALIBABA FOR $20/ADS; 20/03/2018 – Altaba Grapples With Its Huge Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 56.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 13,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 10,105 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $508,000, down from 23,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 3.11M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION COST FOR DOMESTIC OIL & GAS ABOUT $12.50/ BOE; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Analysts await Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 60.45% or $1.07 from last year’s $1.77 per share. OXY’s profit will be $626.14 million for 15.40 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Occidental Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.84% negative EPS growth.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.05 million activity. 15,000 shares valued at $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob on Monday, August 5. 5,000 shares valued at $222,850 were bought by Dillon Kenneth on Friday, August 16. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, June 12. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was bought by Vangolen Glenn M.. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13.

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $397.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 16,312 shares to 354,089 shares, valued at $18.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

